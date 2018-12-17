Cimpress NV (CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $859.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report sales of $859.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $871.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $847.10 million. Cimpress reported sales of $762.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $588.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research set a $135.00 price target on Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.96. 163,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,215. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $171.76.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $1,084,748.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cornelis David Arends bought 400 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.41 per share, for a total transaction of $45,764.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 800 shares of company stock worth $91,134. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 20.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 113.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,048,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 863.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

