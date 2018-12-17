Cintas Co. (CTAS) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,114,000 after purchasing an additional 344,359 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 257,231 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 257,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,854,000 after purchasing an additional 201,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after purchasing an additional 154,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,599,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,040,000 after purchasing an additional 151,458 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

Cintas stock opened at $168.72 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.38 and a fifty-two week high of $217.34. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

