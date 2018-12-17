CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Stake Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter.

CIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of CIT Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

NYSE CIT opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.48 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

