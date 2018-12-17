Citadel Achieves Market Cap of $70,276.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $70,276.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,945,706 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

