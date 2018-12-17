Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 396,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 602,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,154 shares during the last quarter.

PDP stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

