Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,558 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

