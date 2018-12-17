Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RZG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $2,489,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $3,185,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,534,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $109.71 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $139.81.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

