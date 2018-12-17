Citigroup (C) vs. Zions Bancorp (ZION) Critical Contrast

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and Zions Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $87.97 billion 1.61 -$6.80 billion $5.33 10.32 Zions Bancorp $2.74 billion 2.92 $592.00 million $2.86 14.52

Zions Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Citigroup. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Zions Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citigroup pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorp pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Zions Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Zions Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup -4.81% 9.42% 0.90% Zions Bancorp 26.57% 11.84% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citigroup and Zions Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 0 6 14 0 2.70 Zions Bancorp 0 7 13 0 2.65

Citigroup presently has a consensus price target of $84.06, indicating a potential upside of 52.77%. Zions Bancorp has a consensus price target of $58.95, indicating a potential upside of 41.91%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Zions Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Zions Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Zions Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Citigroup has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorp beats Citigroup on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; and small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 433 domestic branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

