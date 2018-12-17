City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 172.50 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 75382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.25).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “City Merchants High Yield Trust (CMHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $172.50” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/city-merchants-high-yield-trust-cmhy-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-172-50.html.

About City Merchants High Yield Trust (LON:CMHY)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.