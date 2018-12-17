Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in November

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,165,745 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 48,745,811 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,207,050 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $108,480,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,273 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $36,070,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,040,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.62. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.06 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 146.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Vertical Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

