Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.83. 1,186,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

