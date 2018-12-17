Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PSF opened at $25.22 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $29.03.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

