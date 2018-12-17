Coimatic 2.0 Market Capitalization Hits $2,225.00 (CTIC2)

Coimatic 2.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Coimatic 2.0 has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coimatic 2.0 has a market capitalization of $2,225.00 and $0.00 worth of Coimatic 2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coimatic 2.0 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.02280554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00141958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00181496 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029554 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000108 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029507 BTC.

About Coimatic 2.0

Coimatic 2.0’s total supply is 30,132,750 coins and its circulating supply is 13,532,750 coins. Coimatic 2.0’s official website is coimatic.org. Coimatic 2.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic.

Buying and Selling Coimatic 2.0

Coimatic 2.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coimatic 2.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coimatic 2.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coimatic 2.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

