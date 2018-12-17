CoinPoker Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $904,881.00 and $5,741.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.63 or 0.02265864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00142450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00183365 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028591 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028495 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,414,462 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

