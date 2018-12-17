Comparing Cornerworld (CWRL) & NV5 Global (NVEE)

Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) and NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cornerworld alerts:

This table compares Cornerworld and NV5 Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerworld $400,000.00 N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A NV5 Global $333.03 million 2.38 $24.00 million $2.38 26.65

NV5 Global has higher revenue and earnings than Cornerworld.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cornerworld and NV5 Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerworld 0 0 0 0 N/A NV5 Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

NV5 Global has a consensus target price of $96.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.87%. Given NV5 Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than Cornerworld.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerworld and NV5 Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A NV5 Global 7.74% 15.59% 10.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of NV5 Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cornerworld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of NV5 Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cornerworld has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NV5 Global has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NV5 Global beats Cornerworld on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cornerworld

CornerWorld Corporation provides marketing services for mobile and Internet platforms in the United States. It provides domain hosting, domain leasing, programmatic re-targeting, and Website management services on a recurring monthly basis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. It also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services, as well as building program management services. In addition, the company offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design services; commissioning services; energy performance, management, and optimization services; acoustical design consulting services; and audiovisualsecurity and surveillanceinformation technologydata center services, as well as energy services. Further, it provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.