Comparing e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) and HYPERA S A/S (HYPMY)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and HYPERA S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $269.89 million 1.78 $33.47 million $0.48 20.79 HYPERA S A/S $538.51 million 9.33 $302.21 million N/A N/A

HYPERA S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than e.l.f. Beauty.

Volatility and Risk

e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HYPERA S A/S has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for e.l.f. Beauty and HYPERA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 2 7 1 0 1.90 HYPERA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $14.16, suggesting a potential upside of 41.85%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than HYPERA S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and HYPERA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 10.11% 10.60% 5.23% HYPERA S A/S 31.62% 13.69% 10.97%

Dividends

HYPERA S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. e.l.f. Beauty does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of HYPERA S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HYPERA S A/S beats e.l.f. Beauty on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

About HYPERA S A/S

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands. It also provides similars and generics under the Neo Química brand; dermocosmetics under the Lanidrant, Agecare, Dersab, Epidac, Epidrat, Episol, Hidramamy, Creme rejuvenecedor, Blancy, and Pielus brands; and food supplements and sweeteners. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

