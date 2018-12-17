Comparing Getty Realty (GTY) and MMA Capital Management (MMAC)

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getty Realty and MMA Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $120.15 million 10.78 $47.18 million $1.66 19.25 MMA Capital Management $36.83 million 4.23 $19.40 million N/A N/A

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than MMA Capital Management.

Volatility and Risk

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMA Capital Management has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Getty Realty and MMA Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00 MMA Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getty Realty currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.09%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than MMA Capital Management.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and MMA Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 35.21% 8.61% 4.41% MMA Capital Management 180.49% 7.13% 3.17%

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. MMA Capital Management does not pay a dividend. Getty Realty pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of MMA Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Getty Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of MMA Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getty Realty beats MMA Capital Management on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 861 properties and leased 77 properties from third-party landlords in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About MMA Capital Management

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits. It also raises, invests in, and manages private real estate funds, which invests in residential real estate. The company was formerly known as Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Management, LLC in September 2014. MMA Capital Management, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

