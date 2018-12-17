ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,254 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,275 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.12.

COP opened at $64.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.33%.

WARNING: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/conocophillips-cop-shares-bought-by-koshinski-asset-management-inc.html.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.