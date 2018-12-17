CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCR. ValuEngine raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CONSOL Coal Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE CCR opened at $17.46 on Thursday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.96.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Consol Energy Inc. bought 9,341 shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $177,292.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 140,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,111 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of CONSOL Coal Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

