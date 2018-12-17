Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Stake Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $83.83 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

