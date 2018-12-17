Contrasting Arrow Electronics (ARW) & Surge Components (SPRS)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Surge Components shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arrow Electronics and Surge Components, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 2 3 1 2.83 Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.14%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than Surge Components.

Volatility & Risk

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Components has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Surge Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 1.84% 15.12% 4.70% Surge Components 2.98% 19.14% 8.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Surge Components’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $26.81 billion 0.23 $401.96 million $7.56 9.31 Surge Components $29.77 million 0.15 $350,000.00 N/A N/A

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Surge Components.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Surge Components on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. It has a strategic alliance with AECOM. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc. supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. These products are used in the electronic circuitry of various products, including automobiles, telecomm, audio, cellular telephones, computers, consumer electronics, garage door openers, household appliances, power supplies, and security equipment. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China and other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

