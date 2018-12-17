Contrasting Control4 (CTRL) and Minebea Mitsumi (MNBEY)

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) and Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Control4 and Minebea Mitsumi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 7.22% 14.94% 12.03% Minebea Mitsumi 6.21% 17.06% 8.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Control4 and Minebea Mitsumi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 0 2 6 0 2.75 Minebea Mitsumi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Control4 presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.83%. Given Control4’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Control4 is more favorable than Minebea Mitsumi.

Volatility & Risk

Control4 has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minebea Mitsumi has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of Control4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Control4 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Control4 and Minebea Mitsumi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 $244.73 million 1.98 $15.97 million $0.75 24.19 Minebea Mitsumi $7.94 billion 0.79 $536.22 million N/A N/A

Minebea Mitsumi has higher revenue and earnings than Control4.

Dividends

Minebea Mitsumi pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Control4 does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Control4 beats Minebea Mitsumi on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution. Its Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). The company's software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; and Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers. Its software components also comprise Control4 Drivers, as well as DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the company's products and services with embedded software include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, comfort products, security products, and communication products. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Minebea Mitsumi

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts. This segment also offers bearing-related products comprising pivot assemblies and precision mechanical assemblies; and fasteners, defense related special components, and magnetic clutches and brakes. The Electronic Devices and Components segment provides rotary components, such as fan motors, blowers, hybrid type stepping motors, small diameter/PM stepping motors, brush DC motors, small brushless motors, power brushless motors, polygon mirror scanner motors, HDD spindle motors, high-pressure blowers, rotation angle sensors, and fan units; and back light inverters and LED drivers, as well as lighting devices for LCDs. This segment also offers measuring components consisting of strain gages, force sensors, load cells, pressure sensors, torque transducers, vector sensors, digital indicators, and tensile and compression testing machines. The MITSUMI business segment makes camera actuators for smartphones, mechanical parts, connectors, switches, power supply components, antennas, tuners and semi-conductor devices. It serves customers in IT, telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, home appliance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Minebea Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MinebeaMitsumi Inc. in January 2017. MinebeaMitsumi Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

