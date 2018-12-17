Contrasting Dyadic International (DYAI) and Senomyx (SNMX)

Dyadic International (OTCMKTS:DYAI) and Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dyadic International alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dyadic International and Senomyx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 0 0 N/A Senomyx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Senomyx shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Senomyx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Senomyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -841.68% N/A N/A Senomyx -9.11% -15.80% -10.48%

Risk & Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senomyx has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dyadic International and Senomyx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $760,000.00 66.78 -$2.14 million ($0.17) -11.18 Senomyx $29.32 million 2.46 -$1.26 million ($0.03) -49.67

Senomyx has higher revenue and earnings than Dyadic International. Senomyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyadic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Senomyx beats Dyadic International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Senomyx

Senomyx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners primarily for the packaged food, beverage, and ingredient supply industries in the United States. The company develops and/or commercializes sweet, savory and salt flavor ingredients, bitter blockers and cooling agents. It sells various flavor ingredients directly to flavor companies. The company has collaboration agreements with Ajinomoto Co., Inc.; Firmenich SA; and PepsiCo, Inc. Senomyx, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.