Contrasting Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN) & MeiraGTx (MGTX)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals 40.42% -6.64% -6.30% MeiraGTx N/A -291.76% -94.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $8.38 million 1.16 $5.44 million N/A N/A MeiraGTx N/A N/A -$31.04 million N/A N/A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00

MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 116.13%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Enzon Pharmaceuticals beats MeiraGTx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a research collaboration and evaluation agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. the company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

