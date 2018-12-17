Contrasting Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) & Qorvo (QRVO)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Qorvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Infineon Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Qorvo does not pay a dividend. Infineon Technologies pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Infineon Technologies and Qorvo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qorvo 2 14 12 0 2.36

Qorvo has a consensus target price of $80.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.87%. Given Qorvo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 14.27% 18.53% 10.98% Qorvo -1.41% 13.65% 10.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Qorvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $8.83 billion 2.56 $1.25 billion $1.14 17.43 Qorvo $2.97 billion 2.61 -$40.28 million $4.78 13.01

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Qorvo. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Qorvo on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; magnetic and pressure sensors; power integrated circuits (ICs); radar sensor ICs; transceivers; and voltage regulators. Its products are used in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products. The Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, IGBT modules and stacks, and silicon carbide modules for electric vehicle charging stations, energy distribution, home appliances, industrial drives, industrial robots, industrial vehicles, renewable energy generation, traction, and uninterruptable power supplies. The Power Management & Multimarket segment offers control ICs, customized chips, discrete low-voltage and high-voltage power MOSFETs and driver ICs, GPS low-noise amplifiers, MEMS and ASICs for silicon microphones, pressure sensors, radar sensor ICs, RF antenna switches and power transistors, and transient voltage suppressor diodes. Its products are used in electric vehicle charging stations, DC motors, various components, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, power management, and cellular infrastructure. The Chip Card & Security segment provides contact-based, contactless, dual interface, and embedded security controllers for authentication, automotive, government identification document, healthcare card, Internet of things, mobile communication, payment, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of Things (IoT). The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems comprising radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and other IoT, including smart home solutions. This segment provides gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, LNAs, switches, complementary metal oxide semiconductor system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

