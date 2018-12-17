Contrasting National (NHLD) and T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) and National (NASDAQ:NHLD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group 33.98% 29.52% 22.91% National -2.76% 4.73% 2.95%

Risk & Volatility

T. Rowe Price Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group $4.79 billion 4.62 $1.50 billion $5.43 16.94 National $189.87 million 0.22 $12.52 million N/A N/A

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than National.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group and National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group 1 6 2 0 2.11 National 0 0 0 0 N/A

T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus target price of $108.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.70%. Given T. Rowe Price Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe T. Rowe Price Group is more favorable than National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of National shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

T. Rowe Price Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. National does not pay a dividend. T. Rowe Price Group pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats National on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

About National

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients. It also provides investment banking services, such as underwriting the sale of securities to the public in initial and follow-on offering, and arranging for the private placement of securities with investors; and financial and corporate advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions, project financing, capital structure, and specific financing opportunities to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies. In addition, the company trades in securities, including making markets in micro and small-cap, NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks and provides liquidity in the United States Treasury marketplace. Further, it provides asset management advisory services to retail clients; fixed insurance products, including life insurance, disability insurance, long-term care insurance, and fixed annuities; and tax preparation services to individuals, primarily in the middle and upper income tax brackets, as well as accounting services to small and midsize companies. Additionally, the company offers licensed mortgage brokerage services; and investment products and services, which comprise stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, insurance, and managed money accounts. The company was formerly known as Olympic Cascade Financial Corporation and changed its name to National Holdings Corporation in March 2006. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, New York. National Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of FBIO Acquisition, Inc.

