Contrasting SunOpta (STKL) & CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (CHSCP)

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) and CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SunOpta alerts:

79.7% of SunOpta shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of SunOpta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SunOpta and CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunOpta -10.52% -7.59% -1.80% CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares 2.37% 13.33% 4.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunOpta and CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunOpta $1.28 billion 0.30 -$135.32 million ($0.14) -31.00 CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares $32.68 billion N/A $775.90 million N/A N/A

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has higher revenue and earnings than SunOpta.

Dividends

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. SunOpta does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

SunOpta has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SunOpta and CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunOpta 0 0 1 0 3.00 CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunOpta presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.41%. Given SunOpta’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SunOpta is more favorable than CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares.

Summary

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares beats SunOpta on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products. It also provides processing and contract manufacturing services comprising seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging. In addition, this segment offers liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients; and specialty organic functional ingredients. The Consumer Products segment provides aseptic beverages, such as almond, soy, coconut, rice, and other non-dairy beverages, as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages; and organic and conventional beverage products comprising shelf stable and refrigerated juices, specialty beverages, and functional waters. It also offers natural and organic frozen fruits and vegetables; specialty fruit toppings and bases; and natural and organic fruit-based snacks. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase or resale of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; loans to individual producers; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.