Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Insider Sells $1,140,600.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 60,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $16.11 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 63.79% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 145.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/corcept-therapeutics-incorporated-cort-insider-sells-1140600-00-in-stock.html.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.