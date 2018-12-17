Corelogic (CLGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.60

Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.60 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 6222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLGX. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Corelogic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Corelogic from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corelogic news, Director John C. Dorman sold 8,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $346,652.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,343 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,613.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,566,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,142 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 15.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 127,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,566,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,142 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 4,841.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 334.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

