Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stake Lowered by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 140,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 153,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 129,836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $207.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $175.79 and a 12-month high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Argus set a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.77.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $458,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.81, for a total value of $707,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,312 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

