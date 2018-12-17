Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CRO Sells $744,548.48 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $744,548.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $64.53 on Monday. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coupa Software by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 56,892 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,331,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Coupa Software by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 37,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in Coupa Software by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 78,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $63.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.94.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

