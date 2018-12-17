Creatio Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (XCRE)

Creatio (CURRENCY:XCRE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, Creatio has traded flat against the dollar. Creatio has a total market cap of $39,016.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Creatio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creatio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00050499 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005381 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000272 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000581 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Creatio Coin Profile

XCRE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2016. Creatio’s total supply is 20,520,514 coins. Creatio’s official Twitter account is @creatioteam. The official website for Creatio is xcreatio.com.

Buying and Selling Creatio

Creatio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creatio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creatio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creatio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

