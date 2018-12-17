Creativecoin (CREA) Market Cap Tops $385,618.00

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. Creativecoin has a market capitalization of $385,618.00 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Creativecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00025964 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000325 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Creativecoin

Creativecoin (CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org.

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

