Credit Suisse AG Has $4.73 Million Stake in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,128,077 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Trinity Industries worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 280,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $6,145,886.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 8,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $193,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 553,765 shares of company stock worth $12,146,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $40.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

