Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,289 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 56.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,581,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,925,000 after buying an additional 2,728,647 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $40,943,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 109.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,444,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,899,000 after buying an additional 1,801,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 56.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,971,000 after buying an additional 911,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,124,000 after buying an additional 664,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $15.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.49 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

