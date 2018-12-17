Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) a $34.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

AXTA stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 1.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $472,466.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,701.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 78.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 113.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings systems. It operates through the following segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles.

