Critical Analysis: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (FRFHF) versus Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Cincinnati Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 9.12% 7.91% 2.09% Cincinnati Financial 22.61% 6.70% 2.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Cincinnati Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cincinnati Financial 1 4 0 0 1.80

Cincinnati Financial has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.55%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares.

Dividends

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cincinnati Financial pays out 77.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend for 57 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Cincinnati Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares $16.22 billion 0.75 $1.74 billion N/A N/A Cincinnati Financial $5.73 billion 2.25 $1.05 billion $2.74 28.98

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; coverage for property, liability, and business interruption; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life, whole life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

