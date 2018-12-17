Critical Contrast: SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR (SNYFY) vs. Primerica (PRI)

SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) and Primerica (NYSE:PRI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR alerts:

This table compares SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR and Primerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR 3.91% 8.28% 0.41% Primerica 21.88% 21.72% 2.46%

Dividends

SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Primerica pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Primerica pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR and Primerica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Primerica 1 3 0 0 1.75

Primerica has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.94%. Given Primerica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primerica is more favorable than SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Primerica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primerica has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR and Primerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR $12.97 billion 0.65 $467.05 million N/A N/A Primerica $1.69 billion 2.57 $350.25 million $5.52 18.29

SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Primerica.

Summary

Primerica beats SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR

Sony Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services. The company's banking business provides Yen and foreign currency deposits, and mortgage loans, as well as investment trust, foreign currency margin trading, and other services; and credit card settlement services, as well as plans, develops, and operates nursing care homes. It provides its products through lifeplanner sales employees and independent agencies, as well as through Internet and telephone. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also distributes and sells mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance, long-term care insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loan referrals; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. The company distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.