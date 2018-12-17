Crystal Clear Price Up 25% Over Last 7 Days (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded up 25% against the dollar. One Crystal Clear token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. Crystal Clear has a total market capitalization of $63,012.00 and $17.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.02262697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00143000 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00182940 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028662 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028570 BTC.

About Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear was first traded on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,223,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken.

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

