CSI Compressco (CCLP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) recently:

12/14/2018 – CSI Compressco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

12/13/2018 – CSI Compressco was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating.

12/7/2018 – CSI Compressco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

11/30/2018 – CSI Compressco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – CSI Compressco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

11/12/2018 – CSI Compressco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. CSI Compressco LP has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. Analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 168,218 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 215,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

