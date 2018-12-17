CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will report sales of $129.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.73 million to $130.12 million. CSI Compressco reported sales of $83.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year sales of $430.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.33 million to $431.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $490.37 million, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $532.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. The business had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CSI Compressco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

CCLP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. 7,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 23.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 120.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 168,218 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 41.1% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 215,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.