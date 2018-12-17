CSX (CSX) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.68. 8,842,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. CSX has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1,080.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,751,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231,204 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 33.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,600,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,482,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,214,000 after acquiring an additional 193,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSX by 38.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,803,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,523,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,113,000 after acquiring an additional 271,819 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.