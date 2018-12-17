Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Receives $42.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRP shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of CTRP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 189,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,614. Ctrip.Com International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRP. Capital World Investors grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,667,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,893 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 9,329,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,374 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,416,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,464 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,665,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

