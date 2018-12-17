Cubic (CUB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

CUB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cubic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cubic from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Cubic stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 1.10. Cubic has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $379.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.27 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cubic will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cubic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cubic by 211.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cubic by 15.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cubic by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

