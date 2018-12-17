CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Receives $24.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

CVBF has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.69 on Friday. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $103.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yamynn Deangelis sold 10,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $224,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,737.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.