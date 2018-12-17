CVR Partners (UAN) vs. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (KWBT) Head-To-Head Review

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of CVR Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Partners and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Partners -22.96% -14.51% -6.22% Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 7.33% 23.66% 10.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CVR Partners and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CVR Partners has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a beta of 5.03, suggesting that its share price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Partners and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Partners $330.80 million 1.15 -$72.78 million ($0.64) -5.25 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group $17.27 million 0.76 $5.30 million N/A N/A

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVR Partners.

Summary

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group beats CVR Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic and compound microbial fertilizers. The company has a strategic relationship with ETS (Tianjin) Biological Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. to produce bio-fertilizers in the People's Republic of China and internationally; and strategic cooperation agreements with the Beijing Zhongpin Agricultural Science and Technology Development Center, as well as China Academy of Agricultural Science's Institute of Agricultural Resources & Regional Planning, and Institute of Agricultural Economy & Development. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Yangling, China.

