Cypress Capital Group Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $215,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $18.05 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0866 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/cypress-capital-group-increases-holdings-in-vaneck-vectors-preferred-securities-ex-financials-etf-pfxf.html.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.