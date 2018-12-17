Cypress Capital Group Invests $408,000 in W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Stock

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1,195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $284.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $372.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Buckingham Research began coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.53.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

