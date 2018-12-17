Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,033 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,775,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 100.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,751,000 after purchasing an additional 763,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 290.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,836,000 after purchasing an additional 958,040 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,238,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

Shares of DRI opened at $103.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.17. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.38 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $6,025,829.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

