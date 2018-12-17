Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. Maxim Group increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $74.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $282.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $1,934,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,656.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $46,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,483.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,580 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $237,000.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

